Catering robots developed by Pudu Tech, the three-year-old Shenzhen start-up, have been adopted by thousands of restaurants in China, as well as some foreign countries including Singapore, Korea, and Germany. Photo: Handout
Can catering robots plug labour shortfall in China with ability to juggle hundreds of orders and not complain?
- An increasing proportion of young people no longer willing to wait tables in China as restaurant owners look to new technology for answers
Topic | Robotics
Catering robots developed by Pudu Tech, the three-year-old Shenzhen start-up, have been adopted by thousands of restaurants in China, as well as some foreign countries including Singapore, Korea, and Germany. Photo: Handout