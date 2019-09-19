Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong-based start-up Green Monday's plant-based meat product, Omnipork, is now available on cross-border e-commerce platform Tmall Global. Photo: Handout
Start-ups

Hong Kong’s Green Monday sees breakthrough for plant-based ‘pork’ in swine fever-hit China

  • The start-up expects about 15,000 restaurants and retailers across Asia will serve or sell its Omnipork product by the end of this year
Topic |   Start-ups
Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang  

Updated: 7:10am, 19 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong-based start-up Green Monday's plant-based meat product, Omnipork, is now available on cross-border e-commerce platform Tmall Global. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Pigs stand in a barn at a farm in Panggezhuang village in northern China's Hebei province in May. Pork prices have spiked after shortages caused by an outbreak of African swine fever. Photo: AP
China

US announces new rules to speed up pig slaughter ahead of anticipated China pork supply gap

  • Removal of speed limits expected to increase production by 12.5 per cent, but critics fear changes will affect both food and worker safety
  • Unprecedented pork shortage expected to emerge as African swine fever ravages herds in China
Topic |   Food and agriculture
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 4:18am, 18 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pigs stand in a barn at a farm in Panggezhuang village in northern China's Hebei province in May. Pork prices have spiked after shortages caused by an outbreak of African swine fever. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.