Hong Kong-based start-up Green Monday's plant-based meat product, Omnipork, is now available on cross-border e-commerce platform Tmall Global. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s Green Monday sees breakthrough for plant-based ‘pork’ in swine fever-hit China
- The start-up expects about 15,000 restaurants and retailers across Asia will serve or sell its Omnipork product by the end of this year
Topic | Start-ups
Pigs stand in a barn at a farm in Panggezhuang village in northern China's Hebei province in May. Pork prices have spiked after shortages caused by an outbreak of African swine fever. Photo: AP
US announces new rules to speed up pig slaughter ahead of anticipated China pork supply gap
- Removal of speed limits expected to increase production by 12.5 per cent, but critics fear changes will affect both food and worker safety
- Unprecedented pork shortage expected to emerge as African swine fever ravages herds in China
Topic | Food and agriculture
