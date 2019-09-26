Channels

EHang’s two-seater, electric-powered autonomous flying taxi is parked at the Chinese drone maker’s test centre in Guangzhou. Photo: Chris Chang
Start-ups

Chinese drone maker EHang is said to file for IPO with Nasdaq

  • The Guangzhou-based start-up plans to float 10 per cent to 15 per cent of its shares, with an eye on raising as much as US$200 million
Topic |   Ehang
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 6:23pm, 26 Sep, 2019

EHang's two-seater, electric-powered autonomous flying taxi is parked at the Chinese drone maker's test centre in Guangzhou. Photo: Chris Chang
The two-seater Ehang 216, an electric-powered autonomous flying taxi, takes a short flight during its launch in April this year at Generali Arena in Vienna, Austria. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Start-ups

Is it a bird, is it a plane? No, it’s Ehang’s flying taxi

  • The two-seater, electric-powered Ehang 216 autonomous flying vehicle can cover a distance of about 30 kms at speeds of up to 130km per hour
Topic |   Future of transport
Celia Chen

Celia Chen  

Updated: 6:27pm, 4 Sep, 2019

The two-seater Ehang 216, an electric-powered autonomous flying taxi, takes a short flight during its launch in April this year at Generali Arena in Vienna, Austria. Photo: Agence France-Presse
