Visitors are seen at the ByteDance booth during the Digital China exhibition in Fuzhou, capital of the southeast coastal province of Fujian, on May 5 this year. Photo: Reuters
TikTok owner ByteDance’s first-half revenue said to reach more than US$7 billion
- The Beijing-based unicorn is said to have raised this year’s total revenue target to US$16.8 billion, up from its previous goal of US$14 billion
Topic | Start-ups
