Geekplus Technology logistics robots are seen at the company’s factory in Nanjing, capital of the eastern coastal province of Jiangsu. These moving systems are deployed to carry shelves for inventory management in modern automated warehouses. Photo: Handout
Start-ups

Robotics start-up Geekplus in push to expand China’s smart logistics, manufacturing efforts

  • Beijing-based Geekplus has deployed more than 7,000 logistics robots for a new generation of almost zero-labour, automated warehouses
  • Worldwide sales of logistics robots are forecast to reach US$22.5 billion in 2022, up from an estimated US$5.7 billion this year
Topic |   Robotics
Tracy Qu

Tracy Qu  

Updated: 5:24am, 3 Oct, 2019

Geekplus Technology logistics robots are seen at the company's factory in Nanjing, capital of the eastern coastal province of Jiangsu. These moving systems are deployed to carry shelves for inventory management in modern automated warehouses. Photo: Handout
A technician adjusts an industrial robot manufactured by E-Deodar Robot Equipment as it stands on the production line of Guangdong Shiyi Furniture in Foshan, China, on Feb. 28, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
Gear

Chinese robotics industry needs to wean itself off government subsidies and innovate to catch up with foreign peers, says expert

  • China has set a goal of producing 100,000 locally made industrial robots annually by 2020
Topic |   Robotics
Minghe Hu

Minghe Hu  

Updated: 6:44am, 30 Sep, 2019

A technician adjusts an industrial robot manufactured by E-Deodar Robot Equipment as it stands on the production line of Guangdong Shiyi Furniture in Foshan, China, on Feb. 28, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
