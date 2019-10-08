Channels

SCMP
Columnists

View of truck containers at the Hong Kong Container Terminal, situated in the Kwai Chung-Tsing Yi basin, 2019. Photo: SCMP
Start-ups

How FreightAmigo is shaking up the sleepy world of logistics to bring it online Expedia-style

  • Via the FreightAmigo app or website, users can search to get real-time quotes and compare prices for different carriers, and can book and pay online
Topic |   Transport and logistics
Iris Deng

Iris Deng  

Updated: 5:40am, 8 Oct, 2019

Logistics robots from Geek+ Technology are seen at the company’s factory in Nanjing, capital of the eastern coastal province of Jiangsu. These moving systems are deployed to carry shelves for inventory management in modern automated warehouses. Photo: Handout
Start-ups

Robotics start-up Geek+ is leading China’s push into smart logistics to support e-commerce, manufacturing

  • Beijing-based Geek+ has deployed more than 7,000 logistics robots for a new generation of almost zero-labour, automated warehouses
  • Worldwide sales of logistics robots are forecast to reach US$22.5 billion in 2022, up from an estimated US$5.7 billion this year
Topic |   Robotics
Tracy Qu

Tracy Qu  

Updated: 6:27pm, 3 Oct, 2019

