Students walk past the “Great Dome” atop Building 10 on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The school says it will review all existing relationships with organisations added to the US Department of Commerce’s Entity List. Photo: AP
Chinese AI project under review at MIT after US blacklists tech unicorn SenseTime
- Hong Kong-based SenseTime, the world’s most valuable AI start-up, is among eight hi-tech companies blacklisted over alleged human rights violations
Topic | Artificial intelligence
Surveillance cameras on the outer wall of a possible detention camp in Xinjiang. Photo: AF
China demands US reverse decision to blacklist tech giants over ‘brutal suppression’ of Xinjiang Muslims as Hikvision and others bear brunt of action
- Surveillance and facial recognition firms targeted over their role in the region, where a million Muslims are reportedly detained
- Beijing declines to say whether it will retaliate as two sides prepare to resume trade talks
Topic | US-China tech war
