Zhang Yiming, founder and chief executive of ByteDance, continues to expand his company’s ecosystem of products and services, with recent forays into online search, mobile games and even smartphones. Photo: Bloomberg
TikTok owner ByteDance ratchets up hiring for video games business in challenge to Tencent
- The move shows the tech unicorn’s effort to expand its ecosystem of products and services for the world’s largest internet market
Topic | Video gaming
TikTok, which is marketed as Douyin in mainland China, has been embroiled in regulatory issues in different overseas markets amid the video-sharing app’s steady international expansion. Photo: Simon Song
ByteDance-owned TikTok denies censorship of users’ content amid call for US review of app over security concerns
- TikTok, which has a version for mainland China called Douyin, said it adheres to US laws, and that all its US data are stored in the country
Topic | TikTok app
