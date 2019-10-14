Channels

Zhang Yiming, founder and chief executive of ByteDance, continues to expand his company’s ecosystem of products and services, with recent forays into online search, mobile games and even smartphones. Photo: Bloomberg
Start-ups

TikTok owner ByteDance ratchets up hiring for video games business in challenge to Tencent

  • The move shows the tech unicorn’s effort to expand its ecosystem of products and services for the world’s largest internet market
Topic |   Video gaming
Tracy Qu  

Celia Chen  

Updated: 7:07am, 14 Oct, 2019

Zhang Yiming, founder and chief executive of ByteDance, continues to expand his company’s ecosystem of products and services, with recent forays into online search, mobile games and even smartphones. Photo: Bloomberg
TikTok, which is marketed as Douyin in mainland China, has been embroiled in regulatory issues in different overseas markets amid the video-sharing app’s steady international expansion. Photo: Simon Song
Apps & Social

ByteDance-owned TikTok denies censorship of users’ content amid call for US review of app over security concerns

  • TikTok, which has a version for mainland China called Douyin, said it adheres to US laws, and that all its US data are stored in the country
Topic |   TikTok app
Minghe Hu  

Coco Feng  

Updated: 10:25pm, 10 Oct, 2019

TikTok, which is marketed as Douyin in mainland China, has been embroiled in regulatory issues in different overseas markets amid the video-sharing app’s steady international expansion. Photo: Simon Song
