Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Yin Qi, co-founder and chief executive of Megvii Technology, says the US trade ban represents a “challenge” that would affect the company’s supply of chips and servers for its operations. Photo: Simon Song
Start-ups

China AI start-up Megvii pushes ahead with IPO despite US blacklisting

  • Yin Qi, Megvii’s co-founder and chief executive, said in an internal letter that it would ‘fight’ the US trade ban
Topic |   IPO
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 7:35pm, 16 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Yin Qi, co-founder and chief executive of Megvii Technology, says the US trade ban represents a “challenge” that would affect the company’s supply of chips and servers for its operations. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
Big screen shows the facial technology at Megvii (or Face++) May 13, 2019. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
Big Tech

Megvii CEO says US ban will hit its supply of servers and could disturb IPO but it is ‘ready for the fight’

  • Megvii was among 28 Chinese public security bureaus and companies put on a US trade blacklist last week over alleged human rights violations
Topic |   US-China tech war
SCMP

Coco Feng  

Sarah Dai  

Updated: 11:03pm, 14 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Big screen shows the facial technology at Megvii (or Face++) May 13, 2019. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.