Yin Qi, co-founder and chief executive of Megvii Technology, says the US trade ban represents a “challenge” that would affect the company’s supply of chips and servers for its operations. Photo: Simon Song
China AI start-up Megvii pushes ahead with IPO despite US blacklisting
- Yin Qi, Megvii’s co-founder and chief executive, said in an internal letter that it would ‘fight’ the US trade ban
Big screen shows the facial technology at Megvii (or Face++) May 13, 2019. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
Megvii CEO says US ban will hit its supply of servers and could disturb IPO but it is ‘ready for the fight’
- Megvii was among 28 Chinese public security bureaus and companies put on a US trade blacklist last week over alleged human rights violations
