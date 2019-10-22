Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Employees at the Ant Financial Services headquarters in Hangzhou on October 17. Alipay operator Ant Financial was ranked as the world’s most valuable tech start-up, with a US$150 billion valuation, according to a new global unicorn list published by Hurun Report. Photo: Bloomberg
Start-ups

China tops world in unicorns as Ant Financial, ByteDance, Didi Chuxing lead US$1.7 trillion market

  • China had 206 tech start-ups valued at more than US$1 billion, moving ahead of the US with 203
  • Sequoia Capital ranked as the world’s top unicorn investor, followed by Tencent Holdings and SoftBank Group Corp
Topic |   US-China tech war
Bien Perez

Bien Perez  

Updated: 6:45am, 22 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Employees at the Ant Financial Services headquarters in Hangzhou on October 17. Alipay operator Ant Financial was ranked as the world’s most valuable tech start-up, with a US$150 billion valuation, according to a new global unicorn list published by Hurun Report. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
People visit a Hikvision booth at a security exhibition in Shanghai, China May 24, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Enterprises

Chinese surveillance giant Hikvision warns it may lose customers over US trade ban as quarterly profits surge

  • Net income for September quarter rose 17 per cent to 3.81 billion yuan against total revenue of 15.92 billion yuan
Topic |   China technology
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Updated: 1:11pm, 21 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

People visit a Hikvision booth at a security exhibition in Shanghai, China May 24, 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.