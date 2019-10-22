Employees at the Ant Financial Services headquarters in Hangzhou on October 17. Alipay operator Ant Financial was ranked as the world’s most valuable tech start-up, with a US$150 billion valuation, according to a new global unicorn list published by Hurun Report. Photo: Bloomberg
China tops world in unicorns as Ant Financial, ByteDance, Didi Chuxing lead US$1.7 trillion market
- China had 206 tech start-ups valued at more than US$1 billion, moving ahead of the US with 203
- Sequoia Capital ranked as the world’s top unicorn investor, followed by Tencent Holdings and SoftBank Group Corp
Topic | US-China tech war
Employees at the Ant Financial Services headquarters in Hangzhou on October 17. Alipay operator Ant Financial was ranked as the world’s most valuable tech start-up, with a US$150 billion valuation, according to a new global unicorn list published by Hurun Report. Photo: Bloomberg
People visit a Hikvision booth at a security exhibition in Shanghai, China May 24, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Chinese surveillance giant Hikvision warns it may lose customers over US trade ban as quarterly profits surge
- Net income for September quarter rose 17 per cent to 3.81 billion yuan against total revenue of 15.92 billion yuan
Topic | China technology
People visit a Hikvision booth at a security exhibition in Shanghai, China May 24, 2019. Photo: Reuters