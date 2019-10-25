Chinese autonomous driving start-up Pony.ai and South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor Group have teamed up to launch robotaxi service BotRide in Irvine, California. Photo: Handout
Hyundai, Chinese start-up Pony.ai join forces on driverless robotaxi service in California
- BotRide marks the first autonomous ride-hailing service to be made available in the most populous US state
