Luo Yonghao, founder of smartphone vendor Smartisan Technology, has been a vocal critic of Apple’s products, but he has also publicly admired the US technology giant’s late co-founder Steve Jobs. Photo: Handout
Start-ups

Apple-bashing Chinese CEO’s mountain of debt lands him on official ‘deadbeat’ list

  • Smartisan founder Luo Yonghao is now barred from taking flights or high-speed train trips as well as any sort of lavish spending
Topic |   Start-ups
SCMP

Sarah Dai  

Li Tao  

Updated: 6:50am, 5 Nov, 2019

Luo Yonghao, founder of smartphone vendor Smartisan Technology, has been a vocal critic of Apple’s products, but he has also publicly admired the US technology giant’s late co-founder Steve Jobs. Photo: Handout
