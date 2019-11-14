Surveillance cameras are seen near the headquarters of Hikvision Digital Technology, the world’s biggest supplier of video surveillance systems, in Hangzhou, capital of eastern China’s Zhejiang province. Photo: Reuters
Chinese watchdog opens probe on Hikvision’s vice-chairman in fresh blow after US trade blacklist
- Gong Hongjia and company general manager Hu Yangzhong are being investigated by the China Securities Regulatory Commission
Topic | Surveillance
Surveillance cameras are seen near the headquarters of Hikvision Digital Technology, the world’s biggest supplier of video surveillance systems, in Hangzhou, capital of eastern China’s Zhejiang province. Photo: Reuters