Oppo smartphones are displayed in a shop in Singapore August 8, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Science & Research

China’s Oppo doubling down on R&D investment to tap 5G opportunities beyond smartphones

  • Oppo, one of China’s biggest smartphone brands, is boosting its R&D spending to 50 billion yuan (US$7.1 billion) between 2020 and 2022
  • It is looking to expand beyond smartphones to other 5G-enabled products such as augmented reality glasses and smart displays
Topic |   Technology
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Updated: 5:56pm, 10 Dec, 2019

Oppo is betting big on 5G networks, which will support its AR glasses and IoT products. (Picture: Oppo via Twitter)
Tech

Oppo announces AR glasses and IoT products

Oppo is investing big in 5G and AR, which are part of its planned US$ 7.1 billion R&D investment over the next three years

Topic |   Smartphones
Abacus

Abacus  

Updated: 4:39pm, 10 Dec, 2019

