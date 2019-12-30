Grab will own a 60 per cent stake in the consortium that will apply for the bank license in Singapore, while the telco known as Singtel will hold the rest. Photo: Reuters
Grab, Singtel team up in bid for license to set up digital bank in Singapore
- Grab will own 60 per cent of a consortium with leading telco Singtel to apply for a full digital banking license in Singapore
- Bids for the new virtual licenses are due by end-2019
Topic | Singapore
