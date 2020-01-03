Didi has struggled to regain the trust of the public since 2018, when two female passengers on its Hitch car-pooling service were murdered months apart. Photo: Reuters
Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi vows to do better after fleet owner attempts suicide, blaming company in note

  • Yan Baocai, who owns a car leasing company in Shanxi province, tried to kill himself last week due to business woes he linked to Didi
  • The company said it had met with him and would “spare no effort” to improve
Sarah Dai
Sarah Dai in Beijing

Updated: 5:30pm, 3 Jan, 2020

