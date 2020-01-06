Yin Qi, co-founder and chief executive of Beijing-based artificial intelligence company Megvii. Photo: Simon Song
US-blacklisted Chinese AI firm Megvii cleared for US$500 million Hong Kong IPO

  • Beijing-based Megvii is expected to file its updated listing information soon with the Hong Kong stock exchange
  • The company raised US$750 million in May last year, which put its valuation at more than US$4 billion
Reuters

Updated: 8:00pm, 6 Jan, 2020

