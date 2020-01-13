Thai start-up Lightnet, operator of a blockchain-based remittance platform, is targeting millions of underbanked migrant workers in Southeast Asia, a remittance market it estimates at US$150 billion. Photo: Shutterstock
Thai tycoon who owns Fortune magazine plans fintech acquisitions

  • Chatchaval Jiaravanon is co-founder and chairman of Lightnet, operator of a blockchain-based remittance platform
  • The Thai fintech start-up raised US$31.2 million in new funding this January
Bloomberg
Updated: 3:09pm, 13 Jan, 2020

