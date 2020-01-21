Uber has agreed to sell its Uber Eats business in India to local rival Zomato in return for 9.99 per cent of the start-up, maintaining a foothold in one of the world’s fastest-growing internet arenas. Photo: Bloomberg
Uber sells India food business to local rival Zomato as it moves to cut losses globally
- The US ride-hailing giant has been making an effort to cut back on loss-making operations globally
- It will offload the business to Zomato in return for 9.99 per cent of the Indian start-up, which is backed by Jack Ma’s Ant Financial
