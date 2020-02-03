Medical officers spray Indonesian nationals with antiseptic after they arrived from Wuhan, China centre of the coronavirus epidemic. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Start-ups

Funding for Asian start-ups likely to slow amid coronavirus outbreak, if Sars and Zika any guide

  • In 2003 and 2004, funding for Asian private companies declined by 27 per cent and 29 per cent respectively against 2002 levels
  • The current coronavirus outbreak has not yet shown signs of slowing down, in terms of new infections
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 1:59pm, 3 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Medical officers spray Indonesian nationals with antiseptic after they arrived from Wuhan, China centre of the coronavirus epidemic. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Coco Feng

Coco Feng

Coco Feng is a Beijing-based technology reporter at the Post. Previously, she worked for the BBC and Caixin Global in the capital city, covering health care, consumers and entertainment.