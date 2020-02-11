Commuters wearing protective masks ride a subway train after the extended Lunar New Year break in Shanghai, China, on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech /  Start-ups

Ride-hailing firms help Chinese authorities launch real-name registration on public transport for coronavirus tracking

  • New systems by ride-hailing companies Meituan and Dida require commuters to provide personal information before taking public transport in some Chinese cities
  • The initiative is meant to help authorities track those who might have been in contact with individuals infected with the novel coronavirus
Topic |   China technology
Sarah Dai
Sarah Dai in Beijing

Updated: 5:30pm, 11 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Commuters wearing protective masks ride a subway train after the extended Lunar New Year break in Shanghai, China, on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai, based in Beijing, covers technology and capital flows in the world of start-ups in Greater China. Previously, she worked as financial correspondent for Caixin Media in Hong Kong for over two years and wrote for China Daily in Beijing and London.

China technology