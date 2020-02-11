Commuters wearing protective masks ride a subway train after the extended Lunar New Year break in Shanghai, China, on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Ride-hailing firms help Chinese authorities launch real-name registration on public transport for coronavirus tracking
- New systems by ride-hailing companies Meituan and Dida require commuters to provide personal information before taking public transport in some Chinese cities
- The initiative is meant to help authorities track those who might have been in contact with individuals infected with the novel coronavirus
