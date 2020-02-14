ByteDance, creator of popular video-sharing app TikTok, aims to broaden its operations by building up its nascent video games business. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Start-ups

TikTok creator ByteDance said to name video games head, ramping up rivalry with Tencent

  • The appointment is expected to help ByteDance sharpen its efforts in the video games industry
Topic |   Video gaming
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:03pm, 14 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

ByteDance, creator of popular video-sharing app TikTok, aims to broaden its operations by building up its nascent video games business. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Video gaming