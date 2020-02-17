Zhao Changpeng, chief executive officer of Binance, poses for a photograph following an interview on January 11, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
One of world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Binance, applies to operate in Singapore
- Singapore’s Payment Services Act, introduced last month, brings cryptocurrency firms into the regulatory fold
- Tokyo-based Liquid Group and London-based Luno, which operate in Singapore, have already said they plan to apply for the licenses
