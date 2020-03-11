A screenshot of martial arts-themed casual mobile game Combat of Hero, published by ByteDance subsidiary Ohayoo. Photo: Handout
TikTok owner ByteDance scores video game hit in Japan, sharpening rivalry with Tencent
- Martial arts-themed Combat of Hero has been the most downloaded free iOS game in Japan from March 7 to 10
- ByteDance, the world’s most valuable start-up, is taking a measured approach to build up its video game credentials in major markets
Topic | Video gaming
A screenshot of martial arts-themed casual mobile game Combat of Hero, published by ByteDance subsidiary Ohayoo. Photo: Handout