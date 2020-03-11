A screenshot of martial arts-themed casual mobile game Combat of Hero, published by ByteDance subsidiary Ohayoo. Photo: Handout
Tech /  Start-ups

TikTok owner ByteDance scores video game hit in Japan, sharpening rivalry with Tencent

  • Martial arts-themed Combat of Hero has been the most downloaded free iOS game in Japan from March 7 to 10
  • ByteDance, the world’s most valuable start-up, is taking a measured approach to build up its video game credentials in major markets
Topic |   Video gaming
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 11 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A screenshot of martial arts-themed casual mobile game Combat of Hero, published by ByteDance subsidiary Ohayoo. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Coco Feng

Coco Feng

Coco Feng is a Beijing-based technology reporter at the Post. Previously, she worked for the BBC and Caixin Global in the capital city, covering health care, consumers and entertainment.

Video gaming