Tesla, whose sole US auto factory in Alameda County employs more than 10,000 workers, has been deemed a non-essential business under the Alameda County Health Order. Photo: Reuters
Tesla’s main US factory in San Francisco Bay Area can only maintain minimum basic operations due to coronavirus shutdown

  • Tesla’s auto factory in Alameda County employs more than 10,000 workers and had an annualised production of over 415,000 units by the fourth quarter
  • Under an order from regional authorities, it is deemed a non-essential business and can only maintain basic operations such as inventory, security and payroll
Reuters

Updated: 10:29am, 18 Mar, 2020

