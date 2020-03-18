A Waymo self-driving vehicle is parked outside the Alphabet company's offices where it has been testing autonomous vehicles in Chandler, Arizona, US. File photo: Reuters
Self-driving firms including Waymo and Pony.ai suspend car tests, robotaxi services on coronavirus fears
- Multiple companies have suspended autonomous car testing in the US, joining efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic
- Alphabet unit Waymo said it was temporarily suspending robotaxi services in Phoenix that require a backup driver, but fully automated services will continue
