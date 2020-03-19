NIO ES8 electric SUVs are seen displayed at the second media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Cash-strapped Chinese Tesla challenger NIO raises doubts about survival amid Covid-19 outbreak
- The electric vehicle maker’s net loss widened to US$411.5 million in the last three months of 2019, a 13.6 per cent increase quarter-on-quarter
- There is substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern, it says
Topic | Start-ups
NIO ES8 electric SUVs are seen displayed at the second media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters