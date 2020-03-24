SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, November 5, 2018. File photo: Reuters
SoftBank said to be planning to sell US$14 billion in Alibaba shares as business battered by pandemic
- The Alibaba stake sale could range from as little as US$12 billion to as much as US$15 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter
- The sale is part of SoftBank’s effort to raise US$41 billion to shore up its businesses battered by the pandemic
