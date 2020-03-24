Overseas users – many of whom are Chinese – are turning to online health consultation services backed by Chinese tech companies amid the pandemic. Photo: Handout
Tech /  Start-ups

Chinese people overseas are turning to online health platforms amid global coronavirus panic

  • This surge follows increasing demand for online health services at home amid the coronavirus outbreak – which can be spread by human water droplets.
Topic |   China technology
Sarah Dai
Sarah Dai in Beijing

Updated: 5:00pm, 24 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Overseas users – many of whom are Chinese – are turning to online health consultation services backed by Chinese tech companies amid the pandemic. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE