The support fund is being introduced to ensure Gojek’s partners can support their families while they wait for the current situation to abate, the company said. File photo: AFP
Gojek launches income support fund for partners affected by Covid-19 slowdown
- Indonesia-based ride-hailing firm Gojek says the support fund is to ensure its partners can support their families until the current situation abates
- The firm’s co-CEOs and senior management will donate 25 per cent of their annual salary to the fund over the next 12 months
