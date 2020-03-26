Megvii Technology says it is one of the few companies that has developed its own deep learning framework. Photo: Handout
Megvii makes deep learning AI framework open-source as China moves to reduce reliance on US platforms

  • Initially developed in 2014, MegEngine is part of Megvii’s proprietary AI platform, Brain++
  • China’s reliance on US-originated deep learning frameworks is seen as a significant gap in its AI ecosystem
Sarah Dai in Beijing and Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 9:04am, 26 Mar, 2020

