A man walks past cars at an assembly line producing electronic cars at a factory of Beijing Electric Vehicle, funded by BAIC Group, in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Start-ups

Didi, BAIC and other partners launch ‘right to use’ car leasing platform amid slowdown in new car sales

  • Under a new alliance, industry partners will jointly promote a fleet of 100,000 BAIC cars for lease
  • The move comes after car sales in China, the world’s largest auto market, plunged 79 per cent in February amid the coronavirus outbreak
Topic |   Didi Chuxing
Sarah Dai
Sarah Dai in Beijing

Updated: 7:45pm, 30 Mar, 2020

A man walks past cars at an assembly line producing electronic cars at a factory of Beijing Electric Vehicle, funded by BAIC Group, in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE