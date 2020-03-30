A man walks past cars at an assembly line producing electronic cars at a factory of Beijing Electric Vehicle, funded by BAIC Group, in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters
Didi, BAIC and other partners launch ‘right to use’ car leasing platform amid slowdown in new car sales
- Under a new alliance, industry partners will jointly promote a fleet of 100,000 BAIC cars for lease
- The move comes after car sales in China, the world’s largest auto market, plunged 79 per cent in February amid the coronavirus outbreak
Topic | Didi Chuxing
A man walks past cars at an assembly line producing electronic cars at a factory of Beijing Electric Vehicle, funded by BAIC Group, in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters