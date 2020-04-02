4Paradigm attained unicorn status with a valuation above US$1 billion in end-2018. Photo: Handout
Tech /  Start-ups

Chinese AI unicorn 4Paradigm raises another US$230 million, bringing valuation to US$2 billion

  • The funding round has attracted new strategic investors including American technology conglomerate Cisco and the world's largest PC maker Lenovo
  • Sequoia Capital remains 4Paradigm’s largest external shareholder
Topic |   China technology
Jane Zhang
Jane Zhang

2 Apr, 2020

