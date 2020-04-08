Quibi CEO Meg Whitman speaks during a Quibi keynote address at the 2020 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., January 8, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Mobile-only streaming service Quibi sees more than 300,000 downloads on launch day
- Quibi, rolled out on Monday, stands for ‘quick bites’ and offers slickly produced movies in chunks of 10 minutes or shorter
- The service, currently available only in the United States and Canada, will also deliver reality shows and news
