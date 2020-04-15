San Francisco-based Airbnb had been planning its initial public offering some time this year, but the outbreak of Covid-19 has sent markets into a tailspin and made an IPO less likely. Photo: Reuters
Airbnb raises another US$1 billion as coronavirus pandemic dims IPO prospects
- The home-sharing market leader is said to be raising cash by issuing first-lien debt, which has priority on its assets in case of a default
- The additional funds could help Airbnb weather the economic crisis and even make acquisitions without going public
Topic | Sharing economy
San Francisco-based Airbnb had been planning its initial public offering some time this year, but the outbreak of Covid-19 has sent markets into a tailspin and made an IPO less likely. Photo: Reuters