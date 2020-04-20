Commuters wait next to Grab’s transport booking service app advertisements at a railway station in Singapore in February of 2016. Photo: Reuters
Grab CEO says coronavirus ‘single biggest crisis’ in company’s history
- Anthony Tan, co-founder and chief executive of Grab, plans to make ‘necessary operational adjustments’ to weather the crisis
- Southeast Asia’s most valuable start-up has been expanding beyond ride-hailing into food delivery and financial services
Topic | Start-ups
Commuters wait next to Grab’s transport booking service app advertisements at a railway station in Singapore in February of 2016. Photo: Reuters