For illustration: young man with 3D virtual reality glasses. Photo: Shutterstock
Augmented-reality unicorn Magic Leap cuts half of jobs in major restructuring affecting 1,000 employees

  • Magic Leap is planning to wind down its consumer business to focus on its enterprise products, say people familiar with the matter
  • The augmented-reality start-up has raised more than US$2 billion from high-profile investors including Alphabet and Alibaba
Bloomberg
Updated: 11:34am, 23 Apr, 2020

