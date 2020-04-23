For illustration: young man with 3D virtual reality glasses. Photo: Shutterstock
Augmented-reality unicorn Magic Leap cuts half of jobs in major restructuring affecting 1,000 employees
- Magic Leap is planning to wind down its consumer business to focus on its enterprise products, say people familiar with the matter
- The augmented-reality start-up has raised more than US$2 billion from high-profile investors including Alphabet and Alibaba
