A sign for Paytm at a stall selling snacks in Bangalore, India in February 2017. Chinese tech giant Alibaba and its affiliate Ant Financial are major shareholders of Paytm, India’s most valued start-up. Photo: Bloomberg
India’s curb on Chinese investment will leave ‘void’ in start-up scene, experts say

  • Out of India’s 30 unicorns, 18 are funded either by Chinese technology companies or venture capital funds
  • The stakes of Chinese firms like Alibaba and Tencent in some of India’s most lucrative start-ups may be threatened because of new investment restrictions
Josh Ye
Updated: 6:30am, 5 May, 2020

