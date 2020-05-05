A sign for Paytm at a stall selling snacks in Bangalore, India in February 2017. Chinese tech giant Alibaba and its affiliate Ant Financial are major shareholders of Paytm, India’s most valued start-up. Photo: Bloomberg
India’s curb on Chinese investment will leave ‘void’ in start-up scene, experts say
- Out of India’s 30 unicorns, 18 are funded either by Chinese technology companies or venture capital funds
- The stakes of Chinese firms like Alibaba and Tencent in some of India’s most lucrative start-ups may be threatened because of new investment restrictions
Topic | Technology
A sign for Paytm at a stall selling snacks in Bangalore, India in February 2017. Chinese tech giant Alibaba and its affiliate Ant Financial are major shareholders of Paytm, India’s most valued start-up. Photo: Bloomberg