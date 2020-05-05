Singapore’s Ninja Van has raised US$279 million from investors including France’s GeoPost and ride-hailing giant Grab, one of the few startups to score new funding since Covid-19 chilled deal activity. Photo: Facebook / Ninja Van Vietnam
Singaporean parcel delivery firm Ninja Van raises US$279 million after coronavirus e-commerce surge
- The Covid-19 pandemic has driven a surge in online shopping among people sheltering in place
- Ninja Van’s latest round of fundraising brings its total capital raised to roughly US$400 million
Topic | Singapore
Singapore’s Ninja Van has raised US$279 million from investors including France’s GeoPost and ride-hailing giant Grab, one of the few startups to score new funding since Covid-19 chilled deal activity. Photo: Facebook / Ninja Van Vietnam