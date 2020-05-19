The factory floor at Xpeng Motors’ new electric car plant, located in the southern city of Zhaoqing, runs more than 260 industrial robots. Photo: Handout
Alibaba-backed Xpeng gets go-ahead to assemble its own electric cars, heating up Tesla challenge
- Guangzhou-based Xpeng’s newly opened electric car factory runs more than 260 industrial robots
- The roll-out and delivery of Xpeng’s new P7 sports car is expected to start at the end of June
Topic | Electric cars
The factory floor at Xpeng Motors’ new electric car plant, located in the southern city of Zhaoqing, runs more than 260 industrial robots. Photo: Handout