People are seen at the Bytedance Technology booth at the Digital China exhibition in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China May 5, 2019. Photo: Reuters
TikTok-owner ByteDance said to surpass US$100 billion in private market value
- ByteDance’s valuation has risen at least a third to more than US$100 billion in recent private share transactions, people familiar with the matter say
- The Chinese company has grown into a potent online force in recent years, propelled in part by TikTok, a short video platform that has taken teenagers by storm
Topic | China technology
