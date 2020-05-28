Harry Shum, News Break's new board chairman. Photo: Handout
Former Microsoft AI chief Harry Shum to chair board of news aggregation start-up News Break

  • News Break has gained popularity in the US news market over TikTok-owner ByteDance, whose Jinri Toutiao is one of the most popular news aggregators in China
  • Silicon Valley-based News Break uses an “interest engine” that integrates search and AI-powered recommendation technologies
Coco Feng
in Beijing

Updated: 4:30pm, 28 May, 2020

