Harry Shum, News Break's new board chairman. Photo: Handout
Former Microsoft AI chief Harry Shum to chair board of news aggregation start-up News Break
- News Break has gained popularity in the US news market over TikTok-owner ByteDance, whose Jinri Toutiao is one of the most popular news aggregators in China
- Silicon Valley-based News Break uses an “interest engine” that integrates search and AI-powered recommendation technologies
Topic | Start-ups
Harry Shum, News Break's new board chairman. Photo: Handout