The Ehang 216, an autonomous passenger aerial vehicle (AAV), photographed at Airshow China 2018 in Zhuhai. Photo: SCMP / Dickson Lee
Chinese flying taxi maker Ehang gets approval to test drone deliveries for cargo weighing over 150kg
- Ehang is the world’s first autonomous aerial vehicle company approved to conduct commercial trials of passenger drones for transporting heavy cargo, it says
- The pilotless 216 flying car can hold two passengers and travel at up to 130km per hour
Topic | Drones
