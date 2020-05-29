The Ehang 216, an autonomous passenger aerial vehicle (AAV), photographed at Airshow China 2018 in Zhuhai. Photo: SCMP / Dickson Lee
Chinese flying taxi maker Ehang gets approval to test drone deliveries for cargo weighing over 150kg

  • Ehang is the world’s first autonomous aerial vehicle company approved to conduct commercial trials of passenger drones for transporting heavy cargo, it says
  • The pilotless 216 flying car can hold two passengers and travel at up to 130km per hour
Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 5:30pm, 29 May, 2020

