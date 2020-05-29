Didi Chuxing is conducting trials with self-driving vehicles in China and the US, where the ride-hailing giant has open-road testing permits. Photo: Handout
Tech /  Start-ups

Didi Chuxing raises US$500 million for self-driving unit in funding round led by SoftBank

  • The investment will bankroll further research and development, testing and collaboration on autonomous driving services in China and overseas
  • It marks the single largest investment in China’s autonomous driving sector
Topic |   Didi Chuxing
Sarah Dai
Sarah Dai in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 29 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Didi Chuxing is conducting trials with self-driving vehicles in China and the US, where the ride-hailing giant has open-road testing permits. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE