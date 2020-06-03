Gojek drivers sit on their motorcycles along a street in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Facebook, PayPal back Indonesian start-up Gojek’s Asia digital payments push

  • The deal announced Wednesday marks Facebook’s first investment in an Indonesian company and is a major boost for Gojek, the country’s largest start-up
  • It is the second international investment Facebook has made in the past six weeks with a goal of getting more local businesses online
Bloomberg
Updated: 2:40pm, 3 Jun, 2020

