WeRide operates a fleet of robotaxis in Guangzhou, China. Photo: Handout
Why 5G is considered an essential element in China’s autonomous driving road map
- Industry studies have concluded that 5G can reduce the high cost of on-board equipment by shifting some computing power off vehicle
- While the optimistic outlook sees large-scale adoption of autonomous cars by 2030, there is still no consensus on what the implementation will look like
Topic | 5G
