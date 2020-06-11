WeRide operates a fleet of robotaxis in Guangzhou, China. Photo: Handout
Why 5G is considered an essential element in China’s autonomous driving road map

  • Industry studies have concluded that 5G can reduce the high cost of on-board equipment by shifting some computing power off vehicle
  • While the optimistic outlook sees large-scale adoption of autonomous cars by 2030, there is still no consensus on what the implementation will look like
Sarah DaiChe Pan
Sarah Dai in Beijing and Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 7:12am, 11 Jun, 2020

