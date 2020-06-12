Zoom has seen its global popularity as a video conferencing tool soar during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AP
Tech /  Start-ups

Zoom shut down of activists' accounts over Tiananmen events was demanded by Chinese government

  • Zoom says it did not provide any user information or meeting content to the Chinese government
  • The videoconference giant will not allow further requests from China to impact users outside the country in the future, it says
Topic |   Apps
Reuters
Updated: 9:38am, 12 Jun, 2020

