Zoom has seen its global popularity as a video conferencing tool soar during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AP
Zoom shut down of activists' accounts over Tiananmen events was demanded by Chinese government
- Zoom says it did not provide any user information or meeting content to the Chinese government
- The videoconference giant will not allow further requests from China to impact users outside the country in the future, it says
Topic | Apps
Zoom has seen its global popularity as a video conferencing tool soar during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AP