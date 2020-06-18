A man tries NReal augmented reality glasses on the last day of CES 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: AFP
Augmented-reality start-up Magic Leap stumbles in case accusing China-bound engineer of stealing tech
- A federal judge in San Jose, California has granted a request by former engineer Chi Xu to throw out a case against him by Magic Leap
- The start-up accused Xu, who left the company in 2016, of stealing its technology to build his own mixed-reality glasses and launch Beijing-based Nreal
