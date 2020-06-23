WeRide started offering its RoboTaxi service last November in Guangzhou, capital of southern Guangdong province. Photo: Handout
WeRide, Alibaba’s AutoNavi expand roll-out of robotaxis in Guangzhou’s ride-hailing services market

  • The service will be offered free during its first month of operation, while the start-up continues to provide its RoboTaxis through its own WeRide Go app
  • AutoNavi’s Gaode app, also known as Amap, aggregates mobility services provided by more than 40 companies on its platform
Che Pan
Updated: 5:45pm, 23 Jun, 2020

