WeRide started offering its RoboTaxi service last November in Guangzhou, capital of southern Guangdong province. Photo: Handout
WeRide, Alibaba’s AutoNavi expand roll-out of robotaxis in Guangzhou’s ride-hailing services market
- The service will be offered free during its first month of operation, while the start-up continues to provide its RoboTaxis through its own WeRide Go app
- AutoNavi’s Gaode app, also known as Amap, aggregates mobility services provided by more than 40 companies on its platform
Topic | Autonomous driving
