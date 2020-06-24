A Go-Jek motorcycle driver checks his smartphone, while preparing for another delivery in Jakarta, Indonesia. Gojek managers pledged to funnel 25 per cent of their salaries over the next year into a fund designed to support drivers, merchants and partners, following the company’s decision to cut 430 jobs. Photo: Bloomberg
Gojek joins global tech lay-offs in slashing 9 per cent of staff
- Indonesia’s largest start-up will cut 430 jobs, as it grapples with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic
- The move underscores Gojek’s effort to streamline its core businesses to focus on digital payments
Topic | Start-ups
A Go-Jek motorcycle driver checks his smartphone, while preparing for another delivery in Jakarta, Indonesia. Gojek managers pledged to funnel 25 per cent of their salaries over the next year into a fund designed to support drivers, merchants and partners, following the company’s decision to cut 430 jobs. Photo: Bloomberg